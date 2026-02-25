Mohsin Naqvi in Greece: Pakistan, Greece vow joint crackdown on human smuggling

The ministers also reached consensus on finalizing a migration cooperation agreement that has remained pending for the past two years, paving the way for formalized collaboration

ROME: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a productive meeting in Rome with Greece’s Minister for Migration and Asylum, Athanasios Plevris, as part of his high-level engagements in Italy focused on addressing irregular migration flows and strengthening bilateral ties.

The discussions centered on concerted efforts to combat illegal immigration and human smuggling networks operating between the two regions. Both ministers expressed strong commitment to joint actions aimed at dismantling these criminal operations and agreed to enhance coordination in the future.

They emphasized the importance of promoting legal migration channels as a practical alternative to irregular routes. In this regard, the two sides decided to increase the issuance of work visas to facilitate orderly and legal mobility for Pakistani workers seeking opportunities in Greece.

The ministers also reached consensus on finalizing a migration cooperation agreement that has remained pending for the past two years, paving the way for formalized collaboration.

To ensure sustained dialogue and implementation, both parties agreed to establish a Joint Working Group dedicated to migration-related matters between Pakistan and Greece.

Minister Plevris commended Pakistan’s ongoing crackdown on human smuggling syndicates and illegal migration attempts, highlighting the effectiveness of measures taken by Pakistani authorities. Minister Naqvi, in turn, welcomed Greece’s readiness to support capacity-building initiatives for Pakistan’s police and paramilitary forces, including professional training and technology-driven operations to better secure borders and disrupt smuggling networks.

Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s zero-tolerance policy toward illegal immigration and human smuggling, stating that expanding avenues for legal migration represents a key demand of the time and a shared responsibility. He stressed that stronger mutual cooperation at all levels is essential to encourage legal pathways while effectively curbing irregular movements.

The Greek minister affirmed his country’s willingness to deepen engagement with Pakistan across various platforms to advance legal migration opportunities.

During the meeting, senior Punjab Police officers delivered a detailed briefing on the Police Service Centers Global initiative, which drew appreciation from Minister Plevris for its innovative approach to service delivery and public facilitation.

The session was also attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy Ali Javed, Director General FIA Dr. Usman Anwar, Managing Director Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younis, and senior police officers Sohail Chaudhry and Abid Khan.

This meeting forms part of Interior Minister Naqvi’s broader visit to Rome, where he is engaging with counterparts from Italy, Greece, and Spain to discuss regional strategies against illegal migration, build on Pakistan’s recent successes in reducing such outflows, and explore expanded legal mobility options for skilled Pakistani workers.