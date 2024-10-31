MOHSIN NAQVI HOSTS SIKH PILGRIMS FROM THE UNITED STATES

LAHORE: OCT 31 (DNA):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hosted Sikh pilgrims from the United States at the State Guest House Lahore. He met with a 44-member delegation of Sikh pilgrims led by Dr. Dilveer Singh Pannun, Surjeet Singh Hoti, Ranjeet Singh Kahlon, and Lakshman Singh.

The Interior Minister warmly welcomed the Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan. He acknowledged that the Sikh pilgrims faced difficulties while visiting Pakistan in the past, but efforts were made to resolve their issues during his tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Mohsin Naqvi announced that the government has made the visa process easier for Sikhs by making it online. He added that holders of American, Canadian, and UK passports can apply online and receive their visas within 30 minutes without any fees. He noted that this facility extends to Sikhs of Indian origin residing in these countries.

He stated that providing more facilities to the Sikh community is our priority. He encouraged Sikhs pilgrims to visit Pakistan, saying, “You can come to Pakistan 10 times a year, and we will welcome you every time.” Mohsin Naqvi said that Just as Saudi Arabia is sacred for Muslims, Pakistan is sacred for the Sikh community. He announced that other Sikh heritage sites in Pakistan will be opened for visits, and no permit will be required in this regard.

He specified that Sikhs could visit other sites like Hassan Abdaal, Kartarpur, and Nankana Sahib and Lahore, and any issues in this regard will be resolved. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his desire to increase the number of Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan from 1 lac to 1 million annually and with particular emphasis on attracting younger generations. He also mentioned that the government has started the facility of free of cost visa for the citizens of 124 countries.

He invited all to visit Pakistan for cricket matches, including the Champions Trophy and Pakistan-India matches, for which special arrangements are being made. The delegation of Sikh pilgrims thanked Interior Naqvi for his hospitality and appreciated the ease of online visa processing, saying, “You have won our hearts.” They also expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. Renowned industrialist Kashif Ashfaq and other officials were also present on the occasion