Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near police van in Malam Jabba Swat
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 (DNA) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast near a police van in the Malm Jabba, Swat.
Interior Minister paid homage to Police Constable Burhan Khan who embraced martyrdom in the blast. He expressed heartfelt condolences to his family. He also prayed for the swift recovery of injured police personnels.
Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute Burhan Khan’s ultimate sacrifice while performing his duty. He also acknowledged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has made invaluable sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
“We salute the brave son of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, martyr Burhan Khan,” he said.
Related News
President felicitates Sri Lanka’s president-elect on his electoral victory
ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday extended heartfelt felicitations onRead More
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on police mobile near Mallam Jabba
LONDON, Sep 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attackRead More
Comments are Closed