Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near police van in Malam Jabba Swat

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 (DNA) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast near a police van in the Malm Jabba, Swat.

Interior Minister paid homage to Police Constable Burhan Khan who embraced martyrdom in the blast. He expressed heartfelt condolences to his family. He also prayed for the swift recovery of injured police personnels.

Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute Burhan Khan’s ultimate sacrifice while performing his duty. He also acknowledged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has made invaluable sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

“We salute the brave son of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, martyr Burhan Khan,” he said.