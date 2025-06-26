Mohsin Naqvi Chairs a High-Level Meeting on Muharram Security

ISLAMABAD: JUNE 26 (DNA):Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a High-Level meeting on Nationwide Muharram Security Plan at Ministry of Interior. During the meeting, security plan for all provinces, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad was reviewed in detail.

It was decided in the meeting to launch a crackdown against elements spreading religious hatred on social media during Muharram and strict legal action will be taken against them. Moreover, it was decided to send clear recommendations to PEMRA to curb hate content on electronic and social media.

Furthermore, it was also decided that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure peace and order during Muharram. It was also agreed that any decision to suspend internet or mobile phone services will be made in consultation with relevant provinces, keeping in view the security concerns.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed authorities that decisions regarding internet and mobile service suspensions must be made on the basis of ground realities and the security situation. He emphasized that all necessary measures and decisions will be taken through mutual consultation. He added that the Federal Government will extend full support to all provinces, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan for maintaining law and order.

Mohsin Naqvi stressed that no one will be allowed to incite violence or disrupt peace. He stated that strict enforcement of the code of conduct during Muharram will be ensured. He added that modern technology will be used to monitor processions and gatherings.

The IGPs and Home Secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad briefed the Interior Minister on their respective security plans for Muharram. The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary Interior, Acting Chairman CDA, Commandant Frontier Constabulary, DC Islamabad, DIG Islamabad Police, senior officials of the Ministry of Interior, and law enforcement agencies.

IGPs, Home Secretaries, DG Rangers Punjab, DG Rangers Sindh, and senior officers from law enforcement agencies of all provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan also participated in the meeting via video link.