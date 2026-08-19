Mohsen Gillani, Saudi Envoy discuss Pakistan Football Development

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: President of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), Mohsen Gillani, called on Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, in Riyadh, where they discussed ways to further promote and develop football in Pakistan and strengthen sports cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting focused on exploring new avenues of collaboration with relevant Saudi institutions and sports stakeholders to strengthen Pakistan’s football ecosystem and create greater opportunities for Pakistani players, coaches and sporting institutions.

Mohsen Gillani briefed Ambassador Ahmad Farooq on the PFF’s ongoing initiatives and future plans for the promotion of football at both national and grassroots levels. He highlighted the federation’s efforts to expand opportunities for players and strengthen the overall football structure in Pakistan.

Ambassador Ahmad Farooq appreciated the PFF’s efforts for the development of football in Pakistan and assured his full support in exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation and engagement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of sports.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to using football as an effective platform to strengthen people-to-people ties, create new sporting opportunities and further deepen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.