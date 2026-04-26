Mohsen Gilani hails Field Marshal’s Football vision

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: In a major boost for Pakistan football, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Mohsen Gilani has thanked Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his strong support in promoting football and launching talent hunt programs, saying the armed forces are playing a decisive role in discovering young talent and shaping the future of the game in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with Pakistan’s Under-16 national football team, which is participating in the UEFA Development Tournament for the first time, Mohsen Gilani said Field Marshal Asim Munir is a sports-loving personality who has shown keen interest in youth development through sports.

He added that the Director General Army Fitness and Sports Directorate has successfully implemented the talent hunt program, helping identify promising players from the grassroots level. Gilani said it is the federation’s responsibility to provide opportunities to talented youngsters and ensure their progress.

The PFF President said the federation will continue working with the support of the Army for Pakistan’s participation in major international events and for the overall development of football in the country. He added that tournaments like the UEFA Development Tournament are excellent learning platforms where young players can improve their skills and gain valuable experience.

On the occasion, Pakistan Under-16 team coach Muhammad Essa said that participating in the UEFA Development Tournament was no less than a dream come true.

“I represented Pakistan for 20 years but never got an opportunity to play in a UEFA event,” he said, adding that for the first time, talented young Pakistani players are getting the chance to compete in a UEFA tournament.