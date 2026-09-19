Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia elected ICCI President

Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chattah, Mohammad Waqas Khan elected as Senior Vice President and Vice President

ISLAMABAD, SEP 19 /DNA/ – Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia, Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain Chattah and Mohammad Waqas Khan have been elected as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President, respectively, of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for the new term.

The announcement was made here on Saturday by the ICCI Election Commission comprising Chairman Omar Rafiq and members Chaudhry Nadeem-ud-Din and Assad Aziz, in the presence of ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry, Chairman ICCI Founder Group Sheikh Tariq Sadiq, Council Members, Zubair Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, Chaudhry Masood , Wajid Ayub and President Anjuman Tajiran Pakistan Ajmal Baloch besides other leaders of the Chamber.

It is noteworthy that the official announcement and formal confirmation of the election results will be made at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 30, 2026. On the occasion, the newly elected office-bearers and Executive Committee members will also take the oath of their respective offices.

The outgoing leadership congratulated the newly elected office-bearers and expressed hope that the new leadership would continue to strengthen the Chamber’s role as an effective representative forum for the business community and further promote the interests of Islamabad’s traders and entrepreneurs.