Mohammad Amir ready to represent Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Mohammad Amir has announced that he is ready to represent the country in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup after constructive talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Amir, 31, called time on his international career in 2020 following issues with the then-management of the PCB but has now made his available for selection.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Amir confirmed on Sunday that he still dreams of playing for Pakistan and therefore, has taken his retirement back as he has put his country ahead of his personal decisions.

“I still dream to play for Pakistan,” Amir posted on X. “Life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions.

There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and well-wishers, I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming t20WC.

“I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations.”

After an impressive Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine campaign where Amir showcased his skills as an experienced pacer, especially with the new ball and in death overs, the return of the 31-year-old to international cricket became a hot topic among fans as the 2024 T20 World Cup is nearing.

Despite constantly stating that he has no intenions of returning to international cricket, Amir took his retirement back and is likely to be selected for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Remember, Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is. He last played an international match in 2020. The pacer was also part of the Pakistan team when they won the ICC T20 World Cup 2009 and ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

His Champions Trophy 2017 final spell — where he dismanlted India’s top-order consisting Rohit Sharma, Shikar Dhawan and Virat Kohli — earned Pakistan their maiden title in an eight-team tournament.