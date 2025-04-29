Tuesday, April 29, 2025
MoFA hosts Sri Lankan Defence College delegates

| April 29, 2025
ISLAMABAD, APR 29 /DNA/ – A delegation of senior officers, attending National Defence College, Sri Lanka, visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Director General (South Asia), Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, briefed the delegation on the functioning of the Ministry, important facets of Pakistan’s foreign policy and different dimensions of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.

