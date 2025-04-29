MoFA hosts Sri Lankan Defence College delegates
ISLAMABAD, APR 29 /DNA/ – A delegation of senior officers, attending National Defence College, Sri Lanka, visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Director General (South Asia), Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, briefed the delegation on the functioning of the Ministry, important facets of Pakistan’s foreign policy and different dimensions of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.
« Gaza starvation crisis worsens as Israel blocks aid deliveries (Previous News)
Related News
DG ISPR presents ‘irrefutable’ evidence of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI, APR 29: Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry presentedRead More
Kazakh Transport Minister meets PM Shehbaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, APR 29 /DNA/ – Minister for Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev calls on PrimeRead More
Comments are Closed