Monday, February 28, 2022
Main Menu

Mobile phones, cash looted

| February 28, 2022

Gujrat. /DNA/ – Two mobile phones, watch and a cash of rupees 60 thousand were robbed on gun point by two armed dacoits from two persons on GT road Sarai Alamgir. Police have registered a case.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Trees worth 9 million stolen from Sarai Alamgir

Yoosuf Bhutta Gujrat. Forest Department’s trees worth rupees nine million were stolen in two separateRead More

E-Kachehri For Facilitation Of Pakistani Community in Austria and Slovakia

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Ambassador of Pakistan to Austria and Slovakia, Aftab Ahmad Khokher, held E-KachehriRead More

Comments are Closed