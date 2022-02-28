Mobile phones, cash looted
Gujrat. /DNA/ – Two mobile phones, watch and a cash of rupees 60 thousand were robbed on gun point by two armed dacoits from two persons on GT road Sarai Alamgir. Police have registered a case.
