MNA Sidhu pledges unbiased service, healthcare upgrades in Lala Musa

LALA MUSA, OCT 18 (DNA) — Member National Assembly (MNA) Ch. Naseer Abbas Sidhu has addressed a commemorative gathering organized to honor the late community of Meerah Bakhsh Sahib, who passed away in 1964.

Addressing a gathering that included community elders, local notables, and political workers from across party lines, MNA Ch. Naseer Abbas Sidhu began by thanking the organizers and paying tribute to his late elder, praying for his soul and commending the family for remembering him after 26 years. He noted that the event reflected the community’s enduring respect for its forebears.

MNA Ch. Naseer Abbas Sidhu, who described himself as a political worker, stressed that Allah Almighty created humanity for service to his creation, and that the greatest act of worship is alleviating people’s suffering. He recounted lessons from his childhood under the guidance of his elder, Hakim Hafiz Ghulam Muhammad, who taught him humility and respect for others regardless of status.

In a notable declaration, Naseer Abbas Sidhu said he holds no personal or political grudge against any party — including PTI, PPP, or Jamaat-e-Islami — and that his team serves all citizens without discrimination. “By Allah, there is no discrimination. Whether someone is from BAP, PTI, or Jamaat-e-Islami, you are all respectable to me,” he stated, appealing to residents to bring any collective, local, or neighborhood problem to his team.

On development matters, the speaker announced that the DHQ hospital has been approved and that he would push for funds this year to begin work at the local health center. He acknowledged that residents had raised concerns about the absence of a surgeon and a pediatric specialist, and confirmed that a surgeon and a children’s specialist have been arranged for two days each week. He also said digital X-ray and other medical equipment have arrived at the facility.

MNA Ch. Naseer Abbas Sidhu further addressed civic issues, including a complaint about substandard gravel (Margalla liability) being used in local construction, which he said was immediately reported to the Chief Minister’s Office, prompting the dispatch of an inspection team. He also recalled that when he entered the election, the city was flooded, and underscored his ongoing efforts to improve the city’s condition.

Reflecting on the election outcome, MNA Sidhu said life and death, success and failure, are in Allah’s hands, and that divine decisions must be accepted. He expressed hope for continued development of Lala Musa and pledged to support every citizen in the next election.

The event concluded with the MNA Ch. Naseer Abbas Sidhu apologizing for any inadvertent mistake and reaffirming his availability to serve the public, saying his team remains accessible to all residents regardless of political affiliation.=DNA