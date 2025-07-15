MNA Jamshed Dasti disqualified by Election Commission

ISLAMABAD, JUL 15 /DNA/ – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified MNA Jamshed Dasti after a reference was sent against him by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. The action was taken following Dasti’s disruptive behavior during a speech by PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in the assembly.

Dasti had repeatedly interrupted Asif, accusing the government of “toeing the establishment line.” His remarks sparked controversy, prompting Speaker Sadiq to refer the matter to the ECP for further action. The commission ruled that Dasti violated parliamentary norms, leading to his disqualification.

Dasti, known for his outspoken stance, has faced similar issues in the past. His disqualification has stirred political debate, with critics calling it an attempt to silence opposition voices. Supporters of the ruling party, however, argue that maintaining decorum in the assembly is essential.

Dasti can challenge the decision in court. Meanwhile, the move has intensified tensions between the government and opposition, raising concerns about political victimization. The development comes amid ongoing political instability in the country.