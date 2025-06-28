Sunday, June 29, 2025
MNA Isphanyar Bhandara welcomes approval of federal budget 2025–26

June 28, 2025
MNA Isphanyar Bhandara welcomes approval of federal budget 2025–26

ISLAMABAD, JUN 28 /DNA/ – “I congratulate the Prime Minister and the government on the approval of a balanced and realistic federal budget for 2025–26. At a time of economic strain, maintaining targeted relief for the poor — through BISP, food security, and agricultural support — while scaling back blanket subsidies is a responsible move. The increase in government employees’ salaries is a welcome step for salaried households, and the enhanced defense allocation, in light of recent tensions with India, rightly reinforces our national security priorities. This budget reflects both empathy and resolve.”

