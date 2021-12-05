Missions not facing financial issues: FO

Staff Report



ISLAMABAD, The Spokesperson of Foreign Office on Sunday

termed as entirely baseless, irresponsible and malafide, the social

media posts and related news reports in sections of the media alluding

to financial difficulties faced by some Pakistan missions abroad.



In response to media queries, he said, “this deliberate disinformation

attempt is outrightly rejected as all Pakistan Missions continue to be

provided the requisite resources for effective functioning in accordance

with relevant financial and budgetary rules and regulations.