Missions not facing financial issues: FO
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, The Spokesperson of Foreign Office on Sunday
termed as entirely baseless, irresponsible and malafide, the social
media posts and related news reports in sections of the media alluding
to financial difficulties faced by some Pakistan missions abroad.
In response to media queries, he said, “this deliberate disinformation
attempt is outrightly rejected as all Pakistan Missions continue to be
provided the requisite resources for effective functioning in accordance
with relevant financial and budgetary rules and regulations.
