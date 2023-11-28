Mission Success: Terrorist threats curbed in Nagao mountains: ISPR

Rawalpindi, 28 NOV: /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Nagao Mountains, Kalat District on reported presence of terrorists.



During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.