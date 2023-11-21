Mission-oriented training can guarantee excellence on the battlefield: COAS

Rawalpindi, NOV 21 /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Corps Level Collective Training exercise of Strike Corps.

The exercise is aimed at validating offensive operational concepts. He witnessed an impressive display of complex maneuvers undertaken, led by Armoured formation equipped with state of the art VT-4 tanks.

COAS met the troops particpating in the exercise and commended their verve, operational efficiency and professionalism.

Army Chief highlighted the importance of combat readiness and mental agility to respond to multi-spectral threat paradigm. He dilated upon the significance of achieving synergy among various arms in view of rapidly changing threat environment. He also appreciated the proficiency gained in night operations.

COAS reiterated that only realistic, mission-oriented training in peacetime can guarantee excellence on the battlefield should the need arise.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.