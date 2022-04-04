Missing Persons Commission disposes of 6275 cases upto Mar 31: Chairman

Islamabad, APR 4 /DNA/ – Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 6275 cases upto March 31, 2022 as per monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of March 2022.

A total number of 8463 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto February 2022. During March 2022, 76 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 8539. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 61 cases in March 2022 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons upto March 31, 2022 is 6275 and balance as on March 31, 2022 is 2264.

The Missing Persons Commission conducted 614 hearings during the month of March 2022, 204 hearings in Islamabad, 182 hearings in Karachi and 228 hearings in Quetta.

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable members of the Commission have disposed of 6275 cases upto March 31, 2022. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the excellent efforts of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman Missing Persons Commission and other Honorable Members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other faculties which are admissible as per law.