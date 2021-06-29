Minorities to be taught their own religious curriculum: Shafqat

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood says minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Kalash and Bihai will be taught their own religious curriculum and values in educational institutions.

He was talking to British High Commissioner, Christian Turner in Islamabad.

The two sides reaffirmed their firm resolve to further fortify their cooperation in the field of education.

Admiring Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 pandemic, British High Commissioner said the government has done well so far to curtail the spread of virus.