Friday, April 11, 2025
Main Menu

Minor fire at Islamabad Serena Hotel quickly contained – No disruption to operations

| April 11, 2025

ISLAMABAD, APR 11 /DNA/ – A small fire broke out earlier today in the cooling tower area of Islamabad Serena Hotel during routine maintenance activity.

The hotel’s emergency protocols were immediately activated, and the fire was swiftly contained by the hotel’s trained emergency response team in coordination with local fire services; with no loss or damage to the property and without evacuating any guests or staff.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Minor fire at Islamabad Serena Hotel quickly contained – No disruption to operations

ISLAMABAD, APR 11 /DNA/ – A small fire broke out earlier today in the coolingRead More

Pakistan Navy apex forum charts future strategic plans

Pakistan Navy apex forum charts future strategic plans

ISLAMABAD, APR 11 /DNA/ – The Command & Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded atRead More

Comments are Closed