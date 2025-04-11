Minor fire at Islamabad Serena Hotel quickly contained – No disruption to operations
ISLAMABAD, APR 11 /DNA/ – A small fire broke out earlier today in the cooling tower area of Islamabad Serena Hotel during routine maintenance activity.
The hotel’s emergency protocols were immediately activated, and the fire was swiftly contained by the hotel’s trained emergency response team in coordination with local fire services; with no loss or damage to the property and without evacuating any guests or staff.
