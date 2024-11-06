Ministry of Defense: 70% of military vehicles repaired and ready for use

KABUL, NOV 6: Officials from the Ministry of Defense said that all military vehicles have been registered, and 70% of the inactive vehicles under the ministry’s responsibility have been repaired.

The chief of staff of this corps said that technical engineers have repaired at least 6,798 military vehicles over the past three years. Among these, 2,018 vehicles have been made operational since the beginning of this solar year.

Naqibullah Azizi, Chief of Staff of the 209th Al-Fath Corps, said: “Since the beginning of 1403, we have repaired 2,018 various types of vehicles in our workshops, including Rangers, Humvee tanks, other tanks, and motorcycles.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Defense’s technical division, who visited the corps, said that all military vehicles have been registered with the ministry and that 70% of the repairs are complete.

Alauddin Agha, Head of the Ministry of Defense’s technical division, stated: “About 70% of the vehicles have been repaired, and we are committed to maintaining and repairing all military vehicles in the future.”

Mohammad Hamed, an engineer, said: “There are more than 70 mechanics here. We can repair any type of vehicle. Some parts are repaired and used here, while others are provided to us from outside.”

The Chief of Staff of the 209th Al-Fath Corps Corps also reported the repair and activation of 511 light and heavy weapons over the past three years.