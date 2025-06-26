Ministry of Climate Change agrees to PKR 10 Billion Green Financing Deal with NCGCL to Boost Green Entrepreneurship

ISLAMABAD: JUN 26 (DNA):Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, held a high-level meeting with Mr. Ammar Habib, CEO of National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGCL), to finalize a major financial collaboration aimed at supporting green development across Pakistan.

NCGCL, which has recently been awarded AAA rating by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA), agreed to support green financing up to PKR 10 billion through a structured guarantees program.

Under the arrangement, NCGCL will evaluate projects to prospectively add a guarantee cover for both convertible bonds, and hybrid structures, as well as guarantees for credits, loans, and to de-risk equity investment through a structured approach, depending on the financial and operational viability of the green ventures.

This landmark partnership signals the Ministry’s continued commitment to creating a conducive ecosystem for climate-smart entrepreneurship, particularly for young innovators and women-led green startups.

Dr. Malik welcomed the collaboration as a meaningful step toward mainstreaming green finance and mobilizing private sector partnerships in Pakistan’s climate and sustainability goals.