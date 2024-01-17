Ministry Alerted: Calls for Control on Sale of VELO and ZYN Nicotine Products

Islamabad. JAN 17 /DNA/ – The sale of nicotine pouches by the tobacco industry in Pakistan is highly hazardous for the public health, rights activists stressed on Friday.

Waseela Foundation raised an alarm on the aggressive promotion and marketing of VELO, ZYN, and other local or international brands that carry these nicotine-addictive products.

The Foundation urged the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination to immediately pay attention to this issue.

“We feel that the sale of nicotine should be instantly controlled,” said Dr. Ziauddin Islam, Former Technical and Focal Person of the Government of Pakistan to World Health Organizations Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and Technical Advisor, Waseela Foundation.

He said if nicotine pouches are to be sold, then they should only be sold under the prescription of a registered medical doctor. This would make sure that consumers become familiar with dangers associated with the use of nicotine in general.

The uncontrolled and ongoing promotion, marketing, and sale of highly addictive nicotine pouches by the tobacco industry in Pakistan is highly hazardous and

These pouches contain an extremely addictive drug called nicotine. Nicotine use is known to cause severe health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and lung diseases, among others. Despite all these risks, nicotine pouches are being marketed and sold freely; this can lead to addiction and widespread health problems.

Waseela Foundation asked the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, to take immediate notice of this issue. As the concerned agency, the Drug Regulatory Authority is responsible for taking necessary action and controlling nicotine’s free marketing and promotion in order not only to protect people’s health but also their well-being.