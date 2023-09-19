Ministers of Belarus and Pakistan discuss bilateral cooperation at UNGA
NEW YORK, Sept 19 /DNA/ — On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Aleinik, held a productive meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani.
During the meeting, both ministers engaged in discussions covering a range of key topics. These included enhancing the political dialogue between Belarus and Pakistan, coordinating future contacts, and working towards increasing bilateral trade turnover.
Both sides also explored opportunities for collaboration in the industrial sector and reinforced inter-parliamentary cooperation.
The meeting served as a platform for both Belarus and Pakistan to strengthen their diplomatic ties and explore avenues for further collaboration, contributing to the development of mutually beneficial relations between Belarus and Pakistan.
