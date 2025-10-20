Minister to open summit on Pakistan’s high-value olive future

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20 /DNA/ – With Pakistan identified as a highly favorable country for olive cultivation, a major national summit is set to chart a course for developing a safe, sustainable, and export-ready olive supply chain, positioning the nation to become one of the world’s leading olive producers in the coming years.

The Al Baraka Olive Summit-2025, organized by the National Alliance for Safe Food (NAFS) and Al Baraka Bank, will be held on October 21, 2025, at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad. The event aims to bring together key stakeholders from the agriculture, banking, and policy sectors to strategize on unlocking the immense potential of Pakistan’s olive industry.

The summit will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, underscoring the government’s commitment to this emerging agricultural sector.

The central theme of the summit is “Promoting a Safe, Sustainable, and Export-Ready Olive Supply Chain.” Discussions will focus on critical areas such as:

Advanced Cultivation Techniques: Promoting modern farming practices to increase yield and quality.

Promoting modern farming practices to increase yield and quality. Food Safety and Standards: Ensuring Pakistani olive products meet stringent international export requirements.

Ensuring Pakistani olive products meet stringent international export requirements. Supply Chain Development: Building efficient systems from farm to market, including processing, packaging, and logistics.

Building efficient systems from farm to market, including processing, packaging, and logistics. Financial Support and Investment: Exploring funding models and banking solutions for olive farmers and entrepreneurs.

The recognition of Pakistan’s ideal climatic and soil conditions for olive farming has opened a new frontier for agricultural exports and economic growth. The Al Baraka Olive Summit-2025 is poised to be a pivotal moment, transforming this potential into a tangible, high-value industry for the country.

Stakeholders anticipate that the event will result in a concrete action plan to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors, driving Pakistan towards its goal of joining the ranks of the world’s biggest olive-producing nations.