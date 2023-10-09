Minister reaffirms Pak’s commitment to accelerate CPEC project implementation

ISLAMABAD, OCT 9 /DNA/ – Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Sami Saeed has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to accelerate the implementation of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Monday, the Planning Minister congratulated him on assuming the charge.

During the meeting, both the sides have discussed CPEC projects and reiterated resolve to further strengthen relations between the two countries. It is noted that the second Phase of CPEC has already started as both the countries have been celebrating the decade of CPEC.

Highlighting the ongoing development projects under CPEC, the Minister elaborated on their potential to transform Pakistan’s infrastructure and economy. He underlined that these projects are not merely about physical connectivity but also aim to uplift the lives of the people and boost socio-economic development across the country.

He further said that the interim government is committed to implement the CPEC projects while emphasizing the importance of the long-standing friendship between the two countries and reiterated the commitment to further strengthening the ties.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the importance of the Gwadar Port, a strategic project under CPEC, which is set to become a key maritime gateway connecting Pakistan with the rest of the world. The development of Gwadar Port and its associated free zone is expected to attract foreign investment, stimulate economic activities, and create job opportunities in the region.

Chinese Ambassador, Jiang Zaidong appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to implement the CPEC particularly the second phase of CPEC. With the joint efforts of both sides, CPEC has achieved fruitful outcomes covering areas of industry, agriculture, IT, disaster prevention and mitigation, said the Ambassador, while appreciating the efforts of Planning Ministry which not only played a vital role in the implementation of the CPEC.

But made significant contributions to promoting Pakistan’s economic and social development, upgrading Pakistan’s infrastructure, improving Pakistani people’s well-being, enhancing people to people contact and deepening regional connectivity.