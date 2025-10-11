Minister opens upgraded NADRA facilitation center in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhary on Saturday emphasized the government’s commitment to providing modern facilities to the public at their doorsteps by upgrading departmental services and addressing grassroots issues.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the newly upgraded NADRA Facilitation Center near Vita Flour Mills on Faisalabad Road in Jaranwala. Senator Talal Chaudhary stated that the government is dedicated to enhancing NADRA services to meet global standards. The upgraded center now has nine counters, increased from six, offering a wide range of services under one roof, including issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), registration of “B” Forms, Family Registration Certificates, inheritance and death certificates, declaration certificates, and Pakistan Origin Cards.

The new center aims to serve as a model for public convenience in the region by operating extended hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. in two shifts, ensuring uninterrupted service. Special provisions include a counter reserved for women, another for differently-abled persons, and a dedicated counter for inheritance certificate processing.

Senator Talal Chaudhary praised the efforts of NADRA officials, including Director General Kashan Ahmad, DIG Operations Mukarram Khan, Zonal Head Chaudhary Qaisar Zulfiqar, Center Incharge Mushtaq Ahmad Sial, Rai Ahmad Khan Kharl, and Second Shift Incharge Malik Owais for their teamwork in completing the upgrade project swiftly.

He also directed NADRA officials to resolve all public complaints on the spot within the facility, underlining that effective service delivery remains a core priority of the Ministry of Interior.