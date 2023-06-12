Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar commences official visit to Brussels

Brussels, JUN 12: /DNA/ – Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrived on an official visit to Brussels, Belgium today. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Belgium across all areas of cooperation, with a particular focus on labour mobility from Pakistan to Belgium. Pakistan attaches great significance to its relations with Belgium, that are embedded in history with an important focus on trade, investment and educational cooperation.

Commencing her official engagements, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar held a meeting with Belgian Secretary of State for Migration and Asylum Nicole de Moor. During the meeting, constructive discussions were held on enhancing cooperation in the field of labour mobility.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar also met Senator Allessia Cleas, the Chair of the Pakistan Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group. The discussions focused on fostering stronger ties between the two nations and exploring avenues for increasing trade and investment cooperation. Both sides emphasized the mutual benefits of promoting people-to-people contacts as enhancing parliamentary interactions.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar invited the Belgian Parliamentary members to visit Pakistan and build on the excellent people to people ties between the two countries.