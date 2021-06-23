Minister of Defence Production of Pakistan attends MILEX-2021 Exhibition in Minsk

DNA

MINSK, JUN 23 – Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production of Pakistan attended the opening ceremony of International Defense Technology Expo (MILEX-2021) in Minsk. Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan accompanied the Minister. The event was opened by the Prime Minister of Belarus Mr. Roman Golovchenko, which will continue till 26 June.

Subsequent to the opening ceremony, the honourbale Minister visited a few stalls in the expo pavilion and received briefings on the displayed products.

She also held bilateral meetings with Mr. Andrei Zhuk, Acting Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus and Mr. Anatoli Akaronka, Director General of “Beltechexport” Company at the expo venue. During these interactions, the Minister appreciated the quality of products on display at the exhibition and also expressed Pakistan’s desire to promote mutually beneficial friendly ties with Belarus in all domain including economic, trade and defence sectors.

MILEX 2021 is featuring over 300 samples of cutting-edge weapons, military hardware, and special hardware of Belarusian make alone. As many as 177 of them are showcased for the first time while eighty-eight products are upgraded versions.