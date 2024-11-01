Minister Mohsin Naqvi felicitates hindu community on diwali

ISLAMABAD, NOV 1 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended warm wishes to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali. He expressed his pleasure in sharing the joy of the Hindu community on this festive occasion, emphasizing that festivals like Diwali symbolize happiness and promote brotherhood and love by participating in each other’s delight.

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged the significant contributions of the Hindu community to Pakistan’s development and prosperity, highlighting their complete freedom to practice religious rituals and celebrate festivals. He stressed that by sharing in each other’s happiness, the message of brotherhood, unity, and peace will spread far and wide. He described Diwali as a celebration of light, joy, and hope.