Minister Malik, Polish Envoy discuss energy exploration cooperation

ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, held a meeting with Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, today at the Ministry of Petroleum. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas exploration and minerals.

The meeting emphasized strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and Poland in energy exploration, technology transfer, and investment opportunities. Minister Malik highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fostering international partnerships to meet its growing energy demands and highlighted the recent international interest in oil,gas and minerals reserves.

Ambassador Pisarski expressed Poland’s interest in deepening ties with Pakistan’s energy sector, acknowledging the potential for mutual growth and knowledge exchange. Both sides agreed to explore avenues for joint ventures and technical cooperation to drive innovation and efficiency in the petroleum sector.

Ali Pervaiz Malik commended the longstanding diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Poland and reiterated the government’s dedication to creating a favorable environment for foreign investors. He remarked that Pakistan can benefit from Polish expertise in mining specifically in copper and coal. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing energy sector collaboration for the benefit of both nations.

The Acting Director of PGiNG (Petroleum & Gas Infrastructure & Network Group) was also present during the discussions.