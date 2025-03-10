Minister lauds KBM CARE humanitarian endeavors 

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday admired the humanitarian and noble work of KBM CARE FOUNDATION in the country and hoped that the organization will use all its resources to serve those who need the most.

The Minister was talking to KBM CARE delegation headed by Founder of KBM CARE Mr Khalid bin Majeed that called on him at the minister office, said a press release.

The delegation comprised Secretary of the Foundation Amjad Saqlain Awan and Senior Advisor Niaz Muhammad.

The Minister was briefed about the KBM CARE relief activities across Pakistan in relief distribution, Health Care and Water & Sanitation. The minister was told that despite limited resources the organization is striving hard to reach the people of the underserved areas and fill the gaps in the provision of services.

The minister was apprised the efforts of the organization in provision of cash assistance to the deserving families for treatment purposes.

The delegation also briefed the minister about the KBM CARE RAMAZAN RATION DRIVE/IFTAR DINNER for the deserving people during the holy month of Ramazan and also invited the minister to attend the ration distribution ceremony and Iftar dinner as chief guest which he kindly accepted.

On the occasion, the minister was also apprised about their ongoing welfare activities in and future initiatives. The minister assured his fullest cooperation to KBM CARE in its welfare activities and stressed the need for close coordination among all the stakeholders to achieve maximum results especially in the areas that are still lagging basic facilities.