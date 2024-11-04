Minister for Finance and Revenue holds meeting with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, NOV 4 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Finance Division today.

During the meeting, various issues pertaining to overall economic situation, economic and financial activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, challenges and opportunities following the merger of FATA and the impact of law and order on local economy in the province, came under discussion. Measures taken at the provincial and federal level for ensuring law and order in the affected areas and providing a secure business climate in the province were also discussed.