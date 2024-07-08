Minister concerned at decline in support for Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, JUL 08 (DNA) —Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions & Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam on Monday hold meeting with UNHCR’s high level delegation led by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi accompanied by Ms. Philippa Candler Representative of UNHCR, Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary SAFRON Zafar Hasan, Joint Secretary Refugees Agha Waseem Ahmad and Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees Muhammad Abbas Khan and other senior officials of Ministry of SAFRON and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan acknowledge UNHCR’s continued support for Afghan refugees in Pakistan for the past 45 years. He said that Pakistan hosts millions of Afghan refugees, providing protection, education and health facilities.

“Currently, there are 1.45 million registered Afghan citizens card holders and this does not include a great number of unregistered Afghan refugees and other nationals,” he added. The Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam said that it is a matter of concern that there is decline in support for Afghan refugees and development funds for their hosting areas in Pakistan. “We need exclusive, generous and sustainable interventions.

UNHCR’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi lauded the people and government of Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees for over four decades. He said that UNHCR will organize a global dialogue likely in October to discuss the issues pertaining to refugees. He said that Pakistan would be specially invited at this occasion.

He expressed the hope that this event will create a new dimension and avenues for the support of refugees across the globe and for the rests. The high level delegation was comprised of Ms. Hai Kyung Jun, Regional Director UNHCR Regional Office, Bangkok, Mr. Herve De Villeroche, Special Advisor on Development, UNHCR Geneva Headquarters and Mr. Ewan Watson, UNHCR Head of the Global Communication Service. — DNA