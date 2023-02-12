Minister briefs PM about donations for quake victims of Turkiye, Syria
LAHORE, Feb 12 (DNA): Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of the donations by the educational institutions in Islamabad for the earthquake affected people of Turkiye and Syria.
During the meeting, matters related to federal education and professional training were also discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
They also discussed the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest. DNA
