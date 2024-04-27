Minister assures Chinese Consul General of safety measures for Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Chinese nationals’ safety is our core responsibility, instructions have been issued to the concerned agencies to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens: Mohsin Naqvi

Lahore APR 27 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi called on Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren. On his arrival at the Chinese Consulate, the Chinese Consul General welcomed Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi. Issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

Security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan was also discussed. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed about the measures taken for the security of Chinese citizens and said that the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan is our national responsibility.

Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that instructions have been issued to all relevant institutions to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens as per SOPs. We’ll not allow any conspiracy to harm Pak-China friendship. No effort will be spared to ensure the security of the Chinese brothers. The Chinese Consul General said that China and Pakistan are all-weather friends.