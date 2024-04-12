Military-Police Alliance Prevails: Swift Resolution in Bahawalnagar Incident
RAWALPINDI, APR 12: /DNA/ – An unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently, which was promptly addressed and resolved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities.
Despite this, certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments.
To ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry, and to determine responsibility for violation of laws and misuse of authority, a joint inquiry comprising security and police officials will be conducted for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility.
Related News
Military-Police Alliance Prevails: Swift Resolution in Bahawalnagar Incident
RAWALPINDI, APR 12: /DNA/ – An unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently, which was promptlyRead More
Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption
ISLAMABAD, APR 12 /DNA/ – In a bid to combat the alarming rates of cigaretteRead More
Comments are Closed