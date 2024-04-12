Friday, April 12, 2024
Military-Police Alliance Prevails: Swift Resolution in Bahawalnagar Incident

Military-Police Alliance Prevails: Swift Resolution in Bahawalnagar Incident

RAWALPINDI, APR 12: /DNA/ – An unfortunate incident occurred in Bahawalnagar recently, which was promptly addressed and resolved through collaborative efforts of military and police authorities.

Despite this, certain factions with vested motives started fanning vitriolic propaganda on social media to create divisions between state institutions and government departments.

To ensure a fair and deliberate inquiry, and to determine responsibility for violation of laws and misuse of  authority, a joint inquiry  comprising security and police officials will be conducted for ascertaining the facts and apportioning responsibility.

