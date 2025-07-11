Military awards conferred upon Pakistan navy personnel

KARACHI, JUL 11 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Investiture Ceremony 2025 was held at Bahria Auditorium, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and conferred various military awards upon naval personnel.

The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Cdre Rashid Mahmood Sheikh, Cdre Tasawar Iqbal, Cdre Aamir Iqbal, Cdre Rashid Nazir, Cdre Zeeshan Shahid, Cdre Dr. Nadeem Kureshi, Cdre Dr. Tariq Mairaj Rasool Khan, Cdre Dr. Attaullah, Cdre Muhammad Umair, Cdre Shahid Wasif, Cdre Saqib Habib, Cdre Faisal Iqbal Qazi and Capt Syed Atif Hussain Bukhari PN.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Capt Naveed Ahmed PN, Cdr Imran Raza PN, Cdr Babar Ibne Saleem PN, Cdr Najeeb Ullah Khan Niazi PN, Cdr Rizwan Ullah PN, Surg Cdr Mohsin Raza Khan PN, Cdr Imtiaz Muhammad PN, Cdr Muhammad Anwer PN, Lt Cdr Syed Noman Masood PN, Lt Cdr Waleed Arif and Lt Cdr Muhammad Umar PN.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat (Military) were Cdr Munawar Ahmed Bhatti PN, Cdr Naeem Ahmed Khan PN, Sadam Hussain PMT-I and Zain Ali PMT-II.

31 Awards of TK(M)-I, 53 awards of TK(M)-II and 99 awards of TK(M)-III were also conferred upon MCPOs, CPOs and Sailors of Pakistan Navy. Moreover, Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff were awarded to 60 Officers, MCPOs/CPOs/Sailors and Navy Civilians.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior, serving and retired officers of Pakistan Navy.