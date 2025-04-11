Mihai Eminescu, Allama Iqbal monument restored

The monument, which symbolizes the cultural bond between Pakistan and Romania, was inaugurated approximately 21 years ago by then-Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, APR 11 /DNA/ – On the direction of the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa the monument dedicated to Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu and Pakistan’s national poet Allama Iqbal has been restored.

The Chairman had promised to the Romanian embassy and the resident that the monument shall be restored to its original shape.

Expressing gratitude, Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu had praised the CDA’s swift response. In his message on X, the ambassador had remarked, “Thank you for your commitment and efforts to restore this unique monument celebrating our national poets, Mihai Eminescu and Allama Iqbal, as well as the enduring friendship between our nations.”

The monument, which symbolizes the cultural bond between Pakistan and Romania, was inaugurated approximately 21 years ago by then-Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, in recognition of the literary contributions of the two iconic poets.

Both Pakistan and Romania have historically enjoyed strong bilateral relations, marked by mutual respect and cooperation across various fields. The establishment of the monument symbolized the enduring friendship and collaboration between the two nations, serving as a testament to their shared values and diplomatic ties. This monument stood not only as a cultural and historical landmark but also as a beacon of goodwill between the two countries.

The respective Romanian ambassadors and the Pakistani government demonstrated unwavering commitment to maintaining the monument, dedicating substantial efforts and resources to ensure its preservation and upkeep. Their collaborative endeavors underscored the significance of the monument as a representation of their partnership.

Unfortunately, in recent times, the monument suffered damage due to an act of vandalism. This incident has marred the monument’s legacy and raised concerns about the protection of such symbolic structures. The act highlights the need for stronger measures to safeguard cultural and diplomatic heritage, ensuring such incidents do not undermine the efforts invested in fostering international relationships.