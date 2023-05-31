Might is right is law: Pakistan falls to level of Myanmar, Sudan in rule of law index today: Imran

DNA

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has expressed shock that the current rule of law index show we have fallen to the levels of Myanmar and Sudan today where might is right is the law.



In a statement on Wednesday, PTI Chairman said that Pakistan was 129 out of 140 countries in the rule of law index before the crackdown on PTI and its leaders and supporters.



Imran Khan said that an assault on our fundamental rights unleashed by this fascist government at present never experienced before by the nation.

“Today we have fallen to the levels of Myanmar and Sudan where might is right is the law,” he added. PTI Chairman stated that without rule of law they would neither have democracy, freedom or prosperity nor a future.