Middle class surge, youth: Pakistan’s quiet revolution

Ambassador of Hungary Béla Fazekas reflects on his tenure in Pakistan

Exclusive

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD – In a rare and insightful interview after nearly five years, Hungary’s Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Béla Fazekas, sat down with Centreline, Daily Islamabad POST, and Diplomatic News Agency (DNA) to share reflections on his diplomatic journey, Pakistan’s transformation, and the evolving bilateral ties between Hungary and Pakistan. Ambassador Fazekas is currently serving his second term in Islamabad, which is set to conclude in June 2025.

Witness to a Nation’s Transformation

Reflecting on his nearly decade-long association with Pakistan, Ambassador Fazekas described his experience as deeply personal and transformative. “You not only witness the history of this country but become a part of it,” he said. “Pakistan became a part of me—its challenges and values have left a mark on my personality. I’ve become more open and aware of issues I once took for granted—like climate resilience, women’s empowerment, and mercy in the Shakespearean sense.”

Changing Perceptions and Rising Potential

Since his first posting in 2005, the Ambassador has seen tremendous change. “You cannot step into the same river twice, and similarly, you cannot arrive twice in the same country,” he remarked. “The most visible shift has been the rise of an affluent middle class, which is now driving a burgeoning service sector. Simultaneously, a connected and aware youth—empowered by social media—is forging bonds with their global peers.”

However, he lamented that outdated stereotypes still cloud foreign perceptions of Pakistan. “These perceptions often linger even after their truths fade. But the reality I’ve experienced is vastly different,” he said, recalling how Pakistan was once viewed as a non-family duty station. “I came here with my family and two young children—they loved it. They still return to visit and cherish their time here.”

He highlighted the global recognition brought by Pakistani athletes as a powerful force for changing perceptions. “When Arshad Nadeem won the silver medal in Budapest at the 2023 World Athletics Championship, he made Pakistan proud. And when he clinched gold at the Paris Olympics a year later, he reshaped global associations with Pakistan more effectively than any diplomat could.”

The Heart of Pakistan: Culture, Values, and Hospitality

Ambassador Fazekas praised the moral fabric of Pakistani society. “There’s a deep-rooted cultural principle to help those in need. Unlike some other countries in the Global South, I’ve never heard of anyone dying of hunger in Pakistan. Perhaps it’s linked to the Islamic principle of almsgiving, but whatever the reason, it adds to the deep respect I hold for the people here.”

On hospitality, he was equally appreciative. “Guests are treated with genuine warmth and respect. I’ve experienced this consistently—more often than in any other country I’ve served in.”

TO BE CONTINUED…