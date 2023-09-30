Mice damage internet cables at Karachi airport

KARACHI, Sep 30 (DNA): FIA immigration services were disrupted as mice

damaged internet cable at Karachi Airport.

According to sources, the cable was damaged on several spots which

resulted in the disruption of FIA immigration services for several

hours.

Sources said that the immigration services of five flights were carried

out manually whereas the immigration system was run by the FIA internet

devices however the CAA did not repair the cables yet.

Furthermore, sources revealed that several flights faced delays as a

result of the damaged internet cable.

On the other side, Karachi Airport Manager Irfan Khan denied the cable

damage by mice, saying that the cable fault occurred at 2 a.m.

late-night however CAA team is finding out the cause of cable damage.

Earlier, in a separate incident the pilots reported an increase in the

incidents of laser light strikes on airplanes while landing or taking

off at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Sources said that the pilots – flying national and international

airplanes – made several complaints about an increase in the incidents

of laser light strikes at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport during

the last week.

The mischief can disrupt a pilot’s vision and cause distraction or

disorientation during the takeoff and landing, subsequently risking the

lives of those onboard.