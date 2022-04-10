Mian Shehbaz Sharif called on PPP leadership at Zardari House

Islamabad, 10 Apr: President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif called on the former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad on Sunday evening. Former President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Mian Shehbaz Sharif discussed the political situation in the country. Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Sharif for their efforts to ensure the success of the no-confidence motion. They pledged to work together on the issues of public interest. Secretary information PPP and PPPP, Faisal Karim Kundi and Shazia Atta Marri were present on the occasion while Ayaz Sadiq, Maryam Aurangzeb and Saad Rafique accompanied Shehbaz Sharif.