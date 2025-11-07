MG Capital emphasized need to create strong synergies between Pakistan’s automotive and construction sectors

By Faisal Malik

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 /DNA/ – A significant meeting was held between, Shoaib Zafar Ali Khan, CEO of MG Capital Motors, Usman Gheba, Coordinator to the Advisor of Chairman Senate, and Kamran Munir, Director of Radisson Blu Muree on Thursday.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the automobile and real estate industries in Pakistan. All participants expressed a shared vision for mutual growth, innovation, and sustainable develop-ment.

During the discussion, CEO MG Capital emphasized the need to create strong synergies between Pakistan’s automotive and construction sectors, highlighting how such collaboration could boost investment and employment opportunities nation-wide.

Mr. Usman Gheba, Coordinator to the Advisor of Chairman Senate appreciated the forward thinking approach of both MG Capital and Radisson Blu, noting that inter-industry collaboration is vital for Pakistan’s economic progress. He further stated that initiatives combining technology, infrastruc-ture, and entrepreneurship can redefine the country’s business landscape.

Director Kamran Munir of Radisson Blu Muree expressed his enthusiasm for future ventures, stressing that the partnership between both industries could pave the way for long-term strategic projects across the country.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to work together on innovative models that integrate real estate and automotive development, a move seen as a new chapter of corporate cooperation in Pakistan.