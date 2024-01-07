Meta launches love local Pakistan to celebrate local businesses

DNA

Islamabad, JAN 7: Meta has launched #LoveLocalPakistan video series to celebrate the vibrant community of local small and medium businesses in Pakistan.

In collaboration with content creator Ali Gul Pir and one of Pakistan’s digital news platform, Meta hopes to share inspiring stories of local businesses that have used social platforms like Facebook and Instagram to start and grow. The video series will run throughout the month of January and give a platform to entrepreneurs to share how digital tools can transform ideas into reality and help grow online communities.

“Small business owners are resilient people, and despite the many challenges facing them, they are always finding creative ways to thrive. We are bringing our #LoveLocal campaign to Pakistan because we want to celebrate local entrepreneurs and encourage people to show their love by giving a shout out to their favorite businesses on Facebook and Instagram,” said Jordi Fornies, Meta’s Director of Emerging Markets for the Asia Pacific region.

The #LoveLocalPakistan campaign will showcase local businesses, such as Hala Kashigar, Colish Fragrance, Groovy Attire, and Mana’s Cookies.

Hala Kashigar’s locally sourced handcrafted tiles offer unique design placements for home decor, showcasing rural Sindh’s artistry.

Colish draws inspiration from Pakistan’s vibrant gardens and celebrates self-expression through the language of fragrance.

G ROOVY embraces sustainable fashion through curated collections that bring new designs in streetwear.