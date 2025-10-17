Meta and PTA collaborate

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 17: Meta in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) educational platform, EYEYAH!, has launched a social campaign and interactive online experience named “Is This Legit?” to raise awareness for common scam traps within Pakistan. This initiative is part of a broader APAC-wide campaign rolling out across more than 15 countries, promoting safer digital experiences.

The campaign educates users on seven prevalent scam types, including romance, shopping, impersonation, investment, job, account hacking and messaging scams through engaging and gamified content designed to build awareness of scam indicators and red flags.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M) SI, commended the collaboration, emphasizing PTA’s ongoing commitment to fostering a secure and informed digital environment. He highlighted the initiative as a continuation of PTA and Meta’s joint efforts to enhance digital literacy and protect users from fraudulent activities.

Dania Mukhtar, Head of Pakistan Public Policy at Meta, said, “At Meta, we are deeply committed to safeguarding our community in Pakistan by proactively removing scammers from our platforms. However, scammers are always changing their tactics, targeting many apps and platforms all at once, to make it hard for them to get caught. We recognize that awareness and education are powerful tools for online users. Through this campaign, we aim to help people in Pakistan identify common red flags in an interactive and engaging way, empowering them to stay safe from scams. We appreciate the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for helping us amplify this initiative and empower the community with the knowledge and resources needed to protect themselves online.”