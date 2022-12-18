Messi conquers final frontier as Argentina crowned FIFA world champions

DOHA: Argentina beat France in the penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium to become the winners.

The final went to a penalty shootout on Sunday after it finished 3-3 in extra-time.

The match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes but Lionel Messi poked in a goal to put Argentina 3-2 ahead in the 108th minute before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick two minutes before the end of extra-time.