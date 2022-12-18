Messi conquers final frontier as Argentina crowned FIFA world champions
DOHA: Argentina beat France in the penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium to become the winners.
The final went to a penalty shootout on Sunday after it finished 3-3 in extra-time.
The match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes but Lionel Messi poked in a goal to put Argentina 3-2 ahead in the 108th minute before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick two minutes before the end of extra-time.
« CM Elahi reminds ‘ungrateful’ PTI of Bajwa’s favors, warns it to keep criticism ‘within limits’ (Previous News)
Related News
Messi conquers final frontier as Argentina crowned FIFA world champions
DOHA: Argentina beat France in the penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup 2022 finalRead More
World Cup of firsts ends with clash of titans
DOHA – There is no new name on the trophy and many of football s globalRead More
Comments are Closed