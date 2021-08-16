Merkel says Afghanistan mission ‘not as successful’ as hoped
Berlin, The US-led NATO operation in Afghanistan achieved less than planned, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday, adding that she shared the pain of families of soldiers killed in the mission “as it seems right now like it was all in vain”.
The mission managed to stop Al-Qaeda repeating its September 11, 2001 attack on the United States, but “everything else that has followed has not been as successful and has not been achieved in the way that we had planned,” Merkel told journalists.
« EU FMs to hold Afghan crisis talks (Previous News)
(Next News) 5 killed at Kabul airport shooting »
Related News
Who is Mullah Habitullah?
DNA ISLAMABAD: Mawlawi Hibatullah is a hardline religious scholar and the leader of the Taliban.Read More
5 killed at Kabul airport shooting
Chaos in Kabul as people want to flee country; US forces help resume operations atRead More
Comments are Closed