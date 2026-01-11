Mendis, Shanaka power Sri Lanka to 160 in rain-hit third T20I

Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis struck brisk innings as Sri Lanka posted 160 in 12 overs against Pakistan in the rain-hit third and final T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match, reduced to 12 overs per side after rain delayed the game by around two hours.

The Green Shirts lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game, while the second was abandoned without a single ball bowled due to persistent rain at the same venue.

Pakistan made two changes to their lineup for the final game, with Fakhar Zaman and Salman Mirza resting. Debutant Khawaja Nafay and pacer Naseem Shah have been included in the playing XI.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasum Shanaka (c) Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana and Maheesh Pathirana.