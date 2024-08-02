Member exposes PEC sleazy venture of engineers’ sale and purchase

LAHORE, AUG 2 /DNA/ – Engineer Zahoor Sarwar (PhD), the Member of Governing Body of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), has exposed sleazy venture of engineers’ sale/purchase by PEC Mafia in a press conference held at Lahore press club. He explained that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) is a statuary body formed by passing an act through parliament of Pakistan in 1976.

PEC main functions include, to regulate the complete engineering profession, act as a think tank for Government of Pakistan, give solution for engineering problems of the country including but not limited to electricity generation and distribution, gas, water supplies and all engineering construction projects’ monitoring and evaluation as per PEC Acts & Bylaws 1976.

The only known role of PEC for general public, is looking after engineering related education in Pakistan. Unfortunately, PEC has been hijacked by a Mafia whose actual priorities are to look after their business and own personal interests, he explained. He pointed out Policies which have been made to augment this business. These policies have given birth to a new kind of grimy business of sale and purchase of engineers’ license.

Any contractor, consultant or company which desires to do business with any Government entity related to engineering profession has to get itself registered with PEC. Annual fee of renewal of this registration is around 4 to 5 hundred thousand rupees, depending on the category. More than one hundred thousand companies have been registered with PEC to date.

Main aspect of this renewal as per acts and bylaws of PEC is that each company must hire specific number of engineers in order to get registration or annual renewal. He appealed to the government to intervene and stop this sale/purchase business immediately and urged engineers to stop selling their respect and licenses to the mafia.