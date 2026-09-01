Melting glaciers fuel fears of sudden floods

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued alerts for possible glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), flash floods and landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir, while warning of heavy to torrential rainfall in Potohar and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sept 2 to 5 due to ongoing monsoon rains, rising temperatures and accelerated glacier melt.

The alert was issued by the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC), which warned that rising temperatures and continued monsoon rainfall had increased the risk of glacial lakes bursting and triggering sudden floods in vulnerable mountainous areas.

The sensitive areas in Gilgit-Baltistan include Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Shigar, Gilgit, Roundu, Diamer, Astore, Skardu, Ghanche, Kharmang and the Neelum Valley in Azad Kashmir.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Buner and adjoining mountainous areas also face the risk of flash floods and landslides.

The NDMA has directed relevant departments to maintain continuous monitoring of vulnerable glaciers, glacial lakes, rivers, streams and nullahs and remain on high alert.

Local administrations have been asked to take timely precautionary measures, pre-position essential resources in vulnerable areas and keep evacuation arrangements in place.

The NEOC has also forecast thunderstorms and heavy to torrential rains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree, Galiyat and adjoining areas from Sept 2 to 5.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Peshawar.

The authority warned that intense rainfall could trigger urban flooding in cities, while mountainous areas could face flash floods and landslides.

Residents have been advised to stay away from low lying areas, streams, nullahs and rainwater channels and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.

The NDMA urged people to immediately report any sudden rise in water levels, unusual muddy discoloration of water or abnormal activity near glaciers to the relevant authorities.

It also advised residents, tourists and travelers in flood prone areas to stay away from riverbanks, streams and areas exposed to sudden water flows.

The authority cautioned that monsoon conditions increase the risk of landslides, debris flows and sudden flooding in mountainous areas.

Travellers have been advised to check the latest weather forecasts and road conditions before setting out.

People have been strictly advised against attempting to cross floodwater or fast flowing streams on foot or by vehicle, warning that even seemingly shallow water can be strong enough to sweep away people and vehicles.

The NDMA also urged tourists to exercise extreme caution around seasonal streams, where water levels can rise suddenly, and to avoid areas experiencing strong currents. Authorities have been directed to enforce traffic restrictions and ensure that people do not travel on roads closed due to weather related hazards.

The NDMA said it is continuing to provide timely information and alerts to relevant institutions regarding emerging risks. The public has been advised to use the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app for the latest weather warnings and emergency information. People requiring assistance in a possible flood emergency have been advised to dial 911.